A naked man boarded a Mumbai local train's women's compartment, triggering panic among passengers. The man, reportedly mentally unstable, was removed by the Ticket Collector after the train was halted.

On Monday evening, the everyday local commute of Mumbai women was disrupted by a rather unwelcomed passenger, causing chaos among the passengers of the Mumbai local train. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At around 4 PM yesterday, a naked man boarded the women's compartment of an AC local travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan.

According to media reports citing Railways personnel, the man was mentally ill and had boarded the train by mistake. However, the man's presence in the compartment has caused panic and anger among the women passengers, who can be heard shouting at the man. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what happened: The naked man entered the women's compartment of the Central Railways local at 4:11 PM on December 16. According to a Times of India report, he entered the train at Ghatkopar station.

Perplexed by his presence, a commotion broke out on the train, and women in the compartment asked him to leave. The man reportedly refused to leave.

However, taking notice of the shouting and commotion, the motorman brought the train to a halt while the women called the Ticket Collector (TC) to help them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TC eventually got the man to leave at the next station.

A video clip of the incident is widely circulated online on social media. In the viral video, women can be heard shouting at the naked man, asking him to deboard the train.

The footage shows the man standing near the doorway as the women shouted, “Neeche utro (get down)". A Railways personnel can then be seen pushing the naked man out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch viral video:

Here's how netizens reacted: However, this did not sit well with social media users who pointed out that the man likely suffered from mental health issues and should have been treated better.

Lata Argade, a railway activist, pointed out the lapses in security that allowed the naked man to board the train from a busy station like Ghatkopar without any problem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happened to the naked man? According to media reports, Government Railway Police (GRP) caught him immediately, helped him into some clothes and left him outside the station.