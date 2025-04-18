Viral video: Check this woman’s toxic plan to rob her husband after divorce; netizens react, ‘Marriage is scary as hell’

A viral video about a woman claiming to have divorced four times for financial gain is going around on social media. The woman herself confirms her “toxic” plan.

“What was the most toxic thing that you’ve ever done?” asks an interviewer to a random woman who got divorced four times.

“Take them to court. Then, get a good divorce lawyer, of course. Take him for half of the retirement. Take them half of their property. And, then, fight them for higher child support,” she says.

“And, a couple of years from now, hit you up for more child support. Every three years, you go up from maybe $200 (around ₹17,000) and go up to $2,000 ( ₹1.70 lakh) per child,” she adds.

A Moneycontrol report from September 2024 says divorce rates are going up in India. The MC survey showed that rising divorce rates in India were no longer limited to cities.

Data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey revealed more Indians were separating now than seven years ago. Divorce among rural women is increasing. In urban areas, the rate among men rose from 0.3% to 0.5%, and among women from 0.6% to 0.7%.

Golddigger bias The discussion about Indian women “trapping men” for alimony has gone stronger in recent times after some high-profile celebrity divorces made headlines.

Women involved in such divorces are often called “golddiggers”, a derogatory term for women who are only interested in their man’s money.

However, the claims are mostly speculative. Men’s wealth is seen as earned. Women’s financial security post-divorce, on the contrary, is framed as greed, hinting a clear emotional bias against women.

Social media reactions Twitter (now X) users have reacted to the viral video. “Indian Women are more evil than that woman,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “This is the reason marriage is scary as hell. All they are doing is adopting western culture and making a living hell of the guy and they loved ones.”

“Scary! All thanks to the so called gender neutral law,” came from another.