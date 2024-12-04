After Cyclone Fengal caused flooding in Chennai, a grandfather's viral video of him playing with his grandchildren in their submerged yard captures heartwarming moments of joy, as he creatively transforms adversity into fun with a raft and scooter.

As Chennai streets continue to witness flooded streets after the landfall of Cyclone Fengal, a heartwarming video of a grandfather playing with his two grandchildren had gone viral on social media.

With schools in the area shut due to the Chennai cyclone accompanied with heavy rains and nowhere to play, the young children stuck at home were in for a joy ride when their grandfather took upon him to entertain the kids.

In the viral video, the front yard of the house can be seen submerged in the flood water. The grandfather turns the water-filled area into playground for his grandchildren as he ties an inflatable raft boat to his scooter and rides it around the yard.

The giggling children could be seen enjoying the boat-ride that their grandfather was steered it.

Sharing the video, an X user said, “Grandfather with his grandchildren. Chennai, cyclone."

Watch video here:

The video which was posted on social media yesterday has gained a lot of attention with over 985K views in 24 hours. The video was loved by netizens and had numerous "heart emojis" in the comment section.

Here's how netizens reacted: “Grandfather is grandchildren's first friend and grandchildren are grandfather's last," a user commented.

"Never though cyclone could be this fun," added another user.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, “Aapda Mein avsar (Opportunity in adversity)", several social media users commented on the video saying, “This is true example of ‘Aapda mein avsar’."

“This is so wholesome!" a user said.

One user commented: "Wow, lucky grandchildren!"

“Keep yourself happy even in worse situations," added a user.

“GenZ grandfather," commented one user.

A user said, "The beauty of real entertainment...simple pleasures," while another added, "This is adorable".

“Fun should never stop," said another user.

“Smile on the faces of kids," an X user commented.

"Lovely - a fine example - enjoy every moment wherever & in whatever circumstances you are in - make the best of it," said another user.

