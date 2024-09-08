Viral Video: Chennai’s PhD student selling street food impresses American, internet says, ‘There are many gems…’ | Watch

A PhD scholar and street food vendor in Chennai, Tarul Rayan, gained viral attention after an American vlogger shared his inspiring story of balancing academia and entrepreneurship, showcasing the determination of local youth pursuing education while working.

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Indian street food seller left an American video blogger impressed with his educational qualification.
Indian street food seller left an American video blogger impressed with his educational qualification.

A PhD scholar running a street food card in Chennai won the internet's heart after an American vlogger shared his story of struggle and determination online. Christopher Lewis was exploring Tamil Nadu when he met Tarul Rayan, a street food vendor in Chennai. 

What was expected to be a short visit to enjoy non-veg street food turned into a glimpse of the inspiring journey of youngsters like Rayan, who pursue their education alongside their work. Lewis had discovered the food card on Google Maps and decided to try the food. He entered into a conversation with Rayan while waiting for his order. Later, he was surprised to find that Rayan was a PhD student in Biotechnology. 

The video shared by the American vlogger has gone viral on social media. In the video, Tarul Rayan can be heard explaining to Lewis about his PhD in Biotechnology. Rayan said that he is pursuing his PhD from the SRM University and also urged Lewis to search for his research articles on Google. Few seconds later, the vlogger did a small Google search for the vendor's name and college and found many research articles authored by Rayan.

Rayan's academic qualifications and his will to work harder alongside his hustel to earn money impressed Lewis. The video has been shared widely on the internet. Several users applauded Rayan's spirit and called him a motivation for many youngsters in the city. 

“Support local businesses! There are many good gems out there,” commented a social media user on the post.

“That is tamilnadu, u can see lot of inspiring stories and u will know why politically it different from other states.”

“I don’t know why stuff like this makes me shed a tear. All the hardships but that smile and self respect. I wish be like this seller some day.”

“The future of India is in the micro level entrepreneurship. This will solve the employment challenges in india.”

“This is one example why TN leads. Knowing English is the gateway to acquire knowledge.”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: Chennai’s PhD student selling street food impresses American, internet says, ‘There are many gems…’ | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue