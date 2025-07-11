Viral Video: Chess champion Gukesh enjoys dessert platter on Air India flight; pilot Laxmi Joshi pens heartfelt note

Air India earlier celebrated the presence of Gukesh Dommaraju by offering him a special treat on board. Pilot Laxmi Joshi shared a video of the occasion on Instagram that has gone viral.

In the viral video, the defending world champion was seen enjoying a special dessert platter. By the looks of it, the beautifully-arranged spread included chocolate pastries topped with white chocolate dots. A mango mousse cake garnished with a cherry and whipped cream seems to be there.

A bowl of mixed fresh fruits, featuring pineapple, papaya, dragon fruit, and kiwi, was served. Bowls of creamy rasmalai, delicately flavoured with saffron, were also served.

“Had the honour of flying the World Chess Champion, Gukesh. Whether in the skies or across the chessboard — focus, strategy, and humility always triumph. Here’s to young legends making India proud,” Joshi wrote while sharing the video.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Laxmi Joshi was a part of the Vande Bharat Mission, which flew repatriated Indian nationals. The mission transported essential supplies, including vaccines, hazmat suits and other medical supplies. Joshi has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Social media users reacted to the Instagram Reel, which has gained 3.3 million views so far.

“Nice gestures of you all crew members (The very simple gestures are often the ones that have the biggest effect),” wrote one of them.

Another wrote, “His simplicity and humbleness speaks alot about him.”

“Excellent lovely honouring the chess champion,” came from another.

“This is how all our champions should be treated!” exclaimed another.

One user posted, “Exceptionally Grounded personality. Wishes for making nation proud. I wish you hearty success for future challenges.”

Gukesh wins rapid chess D Gukesh earlier won the rapid section of the 2025 Grand Chess Tour tournament held in Zagreb, Croatia. The 19-year-old defeated America’s Wesley So in the final round in 38 moves using white pieces.

Gukesh finished with 14 out of 18 points, placing first. Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda came second with 11 points while Norwegian Magnus Carlsen stood third with 10.

Indian player Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu shared fourth place with Fabiano Caruana, scoring nine points.