A 3-year-old chimpanzee, called Tchossa, impresses with her intelligence as she learns from humans, according to a wildlife photographer. In a viral video, Tchossa is seen checking her photos on a DSLR camera.

Wildlife photographer JC Pieri shared the video, which has been viewed more than 21 million times.

The 3-year-old chimpanzee is incredibly intelligent and learns by observing and replicating human actions, according to Pieri. In his Instagram post, he mentions that Papaye International rescues, protects and rehabilitates orphaned chimpanzees. It does the rescues in partnership with Cameroonian authorities.

"Do you think she is happy with her photos?" says the caption of another video showing Tchossa checking her photos. Entrepreneur Vincent Carvin and Papaye International shared this post.

The ones they rescue are often the victims of poaching and trafficking. While some humans harm these chimps, others work to save and protect them and ensure they can rebuild their lives at the sanctuary, Pieri says in his post.

“The interaction with humans is only generated by their rescue, their learning until their release in a secure site in the natural park of Douala/Edéa, where they find very easily and very quickly their instincts of independence with an established hierarchy, a territoriality. Affirmed," Pieri adds.

The photographer, who is also a director, says it is very important to emphasise that this intelligent, sensitive animal "is and remains a wild animal".

"It's not a toy, a stuffed animal, a pet and although the photos, videos show a being in search of games, hugs, exchanges, let's not forget that good human souls participate in rebuilding them, restoring them confidence in life and in the future after they experienced the worst, the horror, all of them arrived on site traumatized, sick or injured," as per Pieri's post.

Papaye International is one of the few sanctuaries offering chimps a natural return, free from enclosures, as per Pieri. He notes that their visit followed strict health protocols, including vaccines, tests and quarantine.

