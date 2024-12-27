Hello User
Viral Video: Chinese Grandma's kitten dance takes over the internet; netizens say 'will lay down my life'

Viral Video: Chinese Grandma's kitten dance takes over the internet; netizens say 'will lay down my life'

Written By Fareha Naaz

Viral video: Auntie Wu, an 80-year-old from Shandong, has become an internet sensation for her viral dancing video featuring her cats. The retired farmer, known as the 'Dancing Cat Lady,' spends her mornings dancing in the village square and afternoons caring for her pets.

Chinese grandma, who has become an internet sensation, spends her mornings dancing in the village square and afternoons caring for her pets.

Chinese grandma has gone viral after a clip showing her dancing and enjoying her life with cats went viral. The retired grandma from Shandong, captured hearts online with the viral video. Popularly called 'Dancing Cat Lady' or Auntie Wu, she brings joy to her village while enjoying her retirement surrounded by her feline friends.

Dancing Cat Lady

The 80-year-old lady can be seen humming in her native language, “My cat babies, they are so cutesy, laying on top of me," in the viral video given below. She spends her mornings dancing in the village square and afternoons caring for her pets. She continued singing, “How delightful they are! They crawl on me." She dances as four kittens clung onto her.

The caption to the viral post states, “Auntie Wu, an 80-year-old retired farmer in her small Shandong village, is living her best life. Mornings, she’s in the village square, dancing to classic Chinese tunes with her friends. By afternoon, she’s the ultimate cat grandma, feeding and cuddling her cat babies. Known as the “Dancing Cat Lady," Auntie Wu keeps the good vibes flowing and her village smiling." In another post, she is referred to as Shandong cat lady.

Social media reaction

Thie video clip posted by chinainsider Instagram account garnered 3 lakh 11 thousand likes and numerous comments. She became an internet sensation after this clip went viral. A social media user commented, “The best part is that she has a portrait of herself in a Christmas sweater above her door." Another user remarked, “That’s gonna be me when im older."

A third user quipped, “You can’t be a cat person if you don’t make songs about your love for cats….you go, grandma!!" A fourth user wrote, “Not to be dramatic but I’d lay down my life for her?" A fifth user questioned, “Which language is she singing? It does not seem mandarin." Replying to this, a user said, “it is but w (with) an accent," while another wrote, “it is mandarin from northeast."

