Viral video: Chinese woman expresses shock at Indian diaspora in Canada, netizens say, ’Trudeau’s diversity’ | Watch

A viral video shows a Chinese woman surprised by the large Indian population in Canada, stating she feels surrounded by Indians at a driving license test location. The clip has sparked discussions on immigration and diversity in Canada, amassing millions of views and comments.

Updated28 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: @iamyesyouareno/X)
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: @iamyesyouareno/X)

A video of a Chinese woman expressing surprise at the large Indian population in Canada is going viral on social media.

In the clip shared on X, she mentioned that she's filming from where people take their driving license tests, noting that those unaware of her location might think she was in India.

She added, “This is terrible. I am surrounded by Indians in Canada. I will take a video for you to see. I am at this driving license test place.”

 

As of this writing, the post has garnered 2.8 million views, 3,000 comments, 4,300 shares, and 32,000 likes.

A user commented, “I went to Vancouver a few years ago, and straight up like 40% of the population is Chinese immigrants, so maybe she should go home too.”

"A Chinese seething about immigrants in Canada is something…," wrote another user. 

A user commented, “That's Trudeau's diversity, monolithic Khalistani and Islamist immigration.”

 

"100% replacement. Its accelerating too. Within 3 years there will be 50% of them in the entire country at the rate we're going. Canada is big by land but less than 40mn ppl. Bringing in 2-3mn a year that we even know of.. been to Toronto lately? all ppl, workers, police, bystanders.. ALL Indian," wrote another user.

“True, your government should have a limit on migration but “The Handsome PM" wanna play politics,” wrote another user.

“Canada's identity has been evolving for centuries, with waves of immigrants from all over the world. Whether it was Europeans, Asians, or others, that diversity is what makes Canada what it is today,” commented a user.

