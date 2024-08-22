Viral Video: CISF personnel’s quick reaction saves life of passenger at Delhi airport | Watch

Arshid Ayoub collapsed at Delhi's IGI Airport due to a cardiac arrest. CISF personnel's timely CPR saved him, and he's now stable at Safdarjung hospital.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published22 Aug 2024, 03:31 PM IST
The passenger suddenly fell to down on the ground and seems to have a seizure.
The passenger suddenly fell to down on the ground and seems to have a seizure.(Screengrab)

All set for his flight to Srinagar, a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on 20 August suddenly collapsed from an alleged cardiac arrest. And had it not been the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Tuesday morning would have been a last for the Arshid Ayoub.

In the video clip from a CCTV at the airport, viewers can see Arshid carrying his bag in a trolley, when he suddenly fell on the ground and seems to have a seizure.

However, lucky for Arshid, three CISF personnels rushed to help him and it is their quick reaction that saved his life.

Also Read | Spicejet employee who slapped CISF man alleges sexually harassment, says he…

One of the CISF personnels was quick to his thinking and began giving with a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to Arshid. The timely CPR helped stabilising the passenger's condition, who was then admitted at the Safdarjung hospital.

According to the CISF statement, Arshid is now stable.

Also Read | CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut transferred to Bengaluru?

“Arshid Ayoub, bound for Srinagar flight from Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport on Tuesday morning (Aug 20) collapsed due to cardiac arrest,” the CISF said, adding that a quick CPR to Arshid by the Central Industrial Security Force's quick reaction team played a crucial role in stabilizing his condition.

“He was admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, and is stated to be stable,” the security force added in their statement.

Also Read | Mumbai woman’s note for CISF officials goes viral after finding diamond ring

Watch video here:

Also Read | Delhi IGI Airport’s new Terminal 1 is to resume operations today

Netizens reacted to the video and said CPR should be taught at schools and deemed Arshid as a “lucky guy”.

CPR should be taught in schools and colleges. Big thing when needed,” a user commented.

“Good work. CPR should be teach in educational institutions and all young people who are working in office, factory or any department. Compulsory to govt employee,” said another user.

Also Read | Three airport mishaps in three days: Jabalpur, Delhi IGI, then Rajkot

One comment read: “Good work by CISF team. God bless them.”

“If only average people were trained for such situations. I believe Agniveer in those youth among us could have been lot more help when time is crucial. The guy was lucky,” another said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 03:31 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsViral Video: CISF personnel’s quick reaction saves life of passenger at Delhi airport | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue