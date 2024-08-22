Arshid Ayoub collapsed at Delhi's IGI Airport due to a cardiac arrest. CISF personnel's timely CPR saved him, and he's now stable at Safdarjung hospital.

All set for his flight to Srinagar, a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on 20 August suddenly collapsed from an alleged cardiac arrest. And had it not been the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Tuesday morning would have been a last for the Arshid Ayoub.

In the video clip from a CCTV at the airport, viewers can see Arshid carrying his bag in a trolley, when he suddenly fell on the ground and seems to have a seizure.

However, lucky for Arshid, three CISF personnels rushed to help him and it is their quick reaction that saved his life.

One of the CISF personnels was quick to his thinking and began giving with a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to Arshid. The timely CPR helped stabilising the passenger's condition, who was then admitted at the Safdarjung hospital.

According to the CISF statement, Arshid is now stable.

"Arshid Ayoub, bound for Srinagar flight from Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport on Tuesday morning (Aug 20) collapsed due to cardiac arrest," the CISF said, adding that a quick CPR to Arshid by the Central Industrial Security Force's quick reaction team played a crucial role in stabilizing his condition.

“He was admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, and is stated to be stable," the security force added in their statement.

Netizens reacted to the video and said CPR should be taught at schools and deemed Arshid as a "lucky guy".

“CPR should be taught in schools and colleges. Big thing when needed," a user commented.

“Good work. CPR should be teach in educational institutions and all young people who are working in office, factory or any department. Compulsory to govt employee," said another user.

One comment read: "Good work by CISF team. God bless them."