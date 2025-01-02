A viral video showcasing a roadside stall in Indonesia serving snake meat dishes, including 'Cobra Pakode', has left Indian viewers in shock. As locals enjoy the delicacy, many online express disgust, reflecting cultural differences in food consumption. The video has garnered over 43 million views, igniting a heated discussion.

Baffled by eating habits in Indonesia, an Indian man shared a video showing a roadside shop selling snake meat and various dishes prepared from. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the now-viral video, Instagrammer Akash Chaudhary, who was visiting Jakarta, spotted a roadside stall offering snake meat-based dishes. The stall had a crate full of live snakes, which were then freshly chopped for consumption, according to the need of the dish.

He also shared a list of cobra-meat-based dishes, available at just ₹1,000 at the stall – 'Cobra Pakode' (fritters from Cobra's meat), cobra blood, dry bile, noodle-like snake meat-based recipes, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video showed customers, primarily locals, drinking the snake blood and eagerly awaiting a snack made from cobra meat, believing it would enhance their immunity and increase their physical strength.

The video left Indian users uneasy and in cultural shock as they learnt about Indonesia's delicacy.

Check out the video here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how netizens reacted: Posted in July, the video has over 43.4 million views. Indian viewers shared their disgust in the comment section; while some said snakes are worshipped in India, others advocated that animals, too, have a right to live.

“It's not right... Every animal has the right to live," a user said.

“STOP ALL THIS YAAR THEY ARE TOO LIVING BEING," added another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Maharashtra mai Nagpachmi ko Pooja karte hai saap ki Bhagwan Saman mante hai," said a user.

“Indonesia Virus is next," a user quipped, referring to Covid-19, which was mocked as a Chinese virus in the initial days.

Some users, however, joked about how the cobras in the crate resemble their friends and exes, referring to the venomous nature of the snake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Meri ex bhi hogi uske andar dekho zara?" a user joked.

“Mere dost yaha kya kr rhe hai," another added.