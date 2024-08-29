Viral Video: College professor steals the show with Bollywood dance; check her most popular Instagram Reels

Punjabi banger 'Kala Chashma' makes its way to the southern state of Kerala as an assistant professor from Ernakulam shakes her leg on rapper Badshah's chartbuster. In a now-viral video on Instagram, Arunima Devasish, an assistant professor from St Teresa's College in Ernakulam, captivated the online audience with her dance performance on the Punjabi number at the college event.

The viral clip, recorded by one of the students, shows Arunima dressed in a saree and sneakers as she sets the stage on fire with her moves. Her grooves even caught Badshah's attention. The video has gained over 10 million views on Instagram.

Keeping up with Arunima's spirit, several teachers can also be seen shaking a leg to ‘Kala Chashma’. The students, present on stage alongside their teachers, joined the audience in cheering for them.

In the video captioned: "We got some coolest teacher", commenters on the viral video expressed that Arunima's energy was impeccable, and her dance performance "stole the show."

Watch the video here:

Here is how the netizens reacted: "Coolest teacher I have ever saw," a user commented.

Another said, "She is an absolute Dancer. She rocked."

"She did tauba tauba step in between," commented another user, referring to a new Bollywood hook step.

"My jaw dropped," said a user.

Badshah ‘marked his attendance’ in the comments section, saying: "Present mam".

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa commented on the video, saying, "She is (lit with fire emojis)".

Arunima's Instagram profile indicates that she is a professional dancer and showcases a collection of vibrant dance videos.