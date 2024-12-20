During a Parliamentary discussion to improve Colombia's healthcare system, the country's lawmaker Bogotá Congresswoman Cathy Juvinao was caught on camera vaping during a meeting on December 17.

In a viral video, a member of the Green Alliance Party, Juvinao was seen using a vape pen before noticing the camera was focused on her, after which she quickly concealed the device. The video has moreover led to a widespread outrage in Colombia. Here's the video:

Later on, she wrote on X, and apologised for the behaviour. She wrote, “I apologize to the citizens for what happened yesterday in the plenary session. I will not join the bad example that is currently dominating public discourse and it will not be repeated. Rest assured that today I will continue to fight from the House with the same arguments and rigor as always.”

If Congresswoman Juvinao does not care about destroying her health in the midst of a debate on health, what will she care about the health of the poorest Colombians?

"An apology is not enough, the law that was violated provides for sanctions, which should be applied, wrote a user Daniel Monroy.