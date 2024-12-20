Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral video: Colombian lawmaker Cathy Juvinao caught vaping in Parliament during ‘healthcare’ debate | Watch

Viral video: Colombian lawmaker Cathy Juvinao caught vaping in Parliament during ‘healthcare’ debate | Watch

Livemint

Colombian lawmaker Cathy Juvinao was filmed vaping during a parliamentary session, sparking outrage. She later apologized on social media, promising to avoid such behavior in the future.

While discussing improvements to Colombia's healthcare system, Bogotá Congresswoman Cathy Juvinao was caught vaping during a meeting. (Photo: X)

During a Parliamentary discussion to improve Colombia's healthcare system, the country's lawmaker Bogotá Congresswoman Cathy Juvinao was caught on camera vaping during a meeting on December 17.

Also Read: Viral video: Elderly couple nails Gulabi Sadi’s hook steps at sangeet, netizens say ‘itna confidence chahiye’

In a viral video, a member of the Green Alliance Party, Juvinao was seen using a vape pen before noticing the camera was focused on her, after which she quickly concealed the device. The video has moreover led to a widespread outrage in Colombia. Here's the video:

Later on, she wrote on X, and apologised for the behaviour. She wrote, “I apologize to the citizens for what happened yesterday in the plenary session. I will not join the bad example that is currently dominating public discourse and it will not be repeated. Rest assured that today I will continue to fight from the House with the same arguments and rigor as always."

Also Read: Viral video: Chaos in Mumbai local as naked man enters ladies’ compartment; this is what happens next

"An apology is not enough, the law that was violated provides for sanctions, which should be applied, wrote a user Daniel Monroy.

Another said, “The battle you have to fight is against your vices, my dear. Go and rehabilitate yourself."

