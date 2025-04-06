Viral video: Concrete beam falls from Mumbai flyover, pierces car windscreen

A viral video circulating on social media allegedly shows a concrete beam from an under-construction flyover in Mumbai falling and piercing the windscreen of a moving car in Maharashtra. However, Mint has not independently verified the authenticity of this claim.

The undated video, shared on Reddit, captures a scene where a few individuals, including a policeman, stand beside a car with a concrete beam protruding from its shattered windscreen. The clip begins with the car’s driver shutting the door and approaching the front of the vehicle in apparent disbelief, where the policeman is already present. An elderly woman, seemingly a passenger, stands nearby, observing the damaged car. As the driver and policeman take photos of the vehicle, the camera tilts upward, revealing a section of the overhead flyover with a missing chunk of concrete. However, it remains unclear whether this missing portion is the one that fell onto the car.

The caption of the video, posted on r/Mumbai, claims that the incident took place on Mira Road and involved a flyover that is part of the ongoing Mumbai Metro project. According to the post, the beam fell just as the car was passing underneath, and the driver had a narrow escape.

The video quickly went viral on Reddit, with shocked users comparing the incident to a scene from a Final Destination movie due to its resemblance to a freak accident."This is so scary. It looks like it is right out of a Final Destination film," one user pointed out.

Another user said, "In the US, the driver could sue and get millions in damages, but here he will have to spend money from his own pocket to fix his car."