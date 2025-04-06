Viral video: Concrete beam falls from Mumbai flyover, pierces car windscreen

A viral video circulating on social media allegedly shows a concrete beam from an under-construction flyover in Mumbai falling and piercing the windscreen of a moving car in Maharashtra. However, Mint has not independently verified the authenticity of this claim.

The undated video, shared on Reddit, captures a scene where a few individuals, including a policeman, stand beside a car with a concrete beam protruding from its shattered windscreen. The clip begins with the car’s driver shutting the door and approaching the front of the vehicle in apparent disbelief, where the policeman is already present. An elderly woman, seemingly a passenger, stands nearby, observing the damaged car. As the driver and policeman take photos of the vehicle, the camera tilts upward, revealing a section of the overhead flyover with a missing chunk of concrete. However, it remains unclear whether this missing portion is the one that fell onto the car.