Viral video | Crocodile out on adventure: 10-foot gator tries climbing railing in UP
A ten-foot-long crocodile surprised locals in Uttar Pradesh by crawling out of a canal near Narora Ghat in Bulandshahr. After a dramatic chase, forest officials captured the adventurous reptile and released it back into the Ganga canal.
A Uttar Pradesh town was gripped with panic on Wednesday when a ten-foot-long crocodile crawled out of a canal and wandered around. In the viral video, the crocodile, out for adventure, is seen trying to climb over the railing near the canal.