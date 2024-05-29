A Uttar Pradesh town was gripped with panic on Wednesday when a ten-foot-long crocodile crawled out of a canal and wandered around. In the viral video, the crocodile, out for adventure, is seen trying to climb over the railing near the canal.

Several videos of the scene also recorded the voices of frightened locals. The reptile had ventured out of the Ganga canal near Narora Ghat in Bulandshahr.

The locals alerted the police and forest departments, which then arrived on the scene to catch the crocodile.

The crocodile was seen attempting to climb the railing as the officials tried to capture it. The reptile was trying to return to the Ganga canal's waters.

Failing in the attempt, the reptile landed on the ground and fanatically tried to scurry away.

Watch:

In the final attempt to catch the crocodile, the forest officials put a cloth over its head and tied its limbs to stop the reptile from attacking the rescue team.

The video showed that the crocodile's legs were then tied using ropes.

Four forest officials held on to the ropes that held the crocodile's head and front legs, while another official looped a piece of rope around its hind legs.

Another two officers then lifted the reptile's tail while others helped tie a rope around its mouth.

According to a forest official, the crocodile was rescued after a few hours and released into the canal.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!