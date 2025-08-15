Viral video: Daughter fools mother, says Labubu doll is a Chinese god; what happens next will shock you

A witty post on Twitter (now X) has gone viral after a user shared a video of an Indian woman worshipping a Labubu doll, believing it to be a Chinese god. According to the caption, the woman’s daughter told her this, and she instantly placed the doll alongside Hindu deities in her home shrine.

“An Indian girl told her mother that Labubu is a chinese god. Just hearing this she started worship Labubu. Jai Labubu,” came the quirky caption.

The clip, posted on August 13, shows the woman offering prayers with full devotion. The viral video post has already crossed 1.2 million views, with many calling it a light-hearted example of cultural mix-ups.

Social media users flooded the comments with amused reactions. Some joked about how “everything becomes God” in such situations.

“Someone said it, people believed it, now it’s a god…” posted one user.

“I only see cultured people, can't say about what others see. At the end of the day, a stick is a stick that does the job.

Another wrote, “It shows how accepting the innocent Santani Hindu is. Heart warming as much as funny too.”

“She is innocent…that is all there is to this video. Why mock a religion (no matter whose it is) and more specifically why mock a mother’s innocence?” came from another.

Another user remarked, “Shouldn't she be worshipping an Indian god? Worshipping a foreign god may be nice, but it's a foreign god. She needs to worship her own god in her region as those gods have jurisdiction there.”

“This is the last generation of innocence,” wrote another.

Viral Labubu doll Labubu is a toy character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung in 2015. Inspired by Nordic folklore and tales of elves and forest spirits, Lung blended Asian and European influences to design Labubu’s unique look. It has nine sharp teeth, a wide smile, pointy ears and playful eyes.