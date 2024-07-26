‘If big brands like Burger King can’t take care of their hygiene then I don’t know what to rely on anymore,’ the food vlogger wrote.

A food vlogger named Anshika has shared a video where she claims to have found a dead insect in her double party veggie burger from Burger King. In her post, she mentions that the outlet is in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If big brands like Burger King can't take care of their hygiene then I don't know what to rely on anymore," she wrote in her post. "This raises safety issues for all of us and also our reliability on huge brands which cannot take care of their franchise's , I demand an apology for the risk to my health and safety, I had consumed half the burger (sic)."

The video, uploaded on July 21, has been viewed over 7 lakh times on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user claimed to have found a live cockroach in their Burger King burger and missing a burger from their six-burger combo ordered through Zomato.

Despite sending a video and photos, they only received a refund and felt their complaint was ignored, the user claimed. This incident, according to the user, occurred at a Gurugram outlet.

Netizens post funny comments Social media users did not miss this chance to post hilarious comments about the issue. “Ye pakka class monitor thi (She must have been a class monitor) ," wrote one user about the food vlogger. One user called the brand “Bugga King" and another “Insect King". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Instagram user wrote in apparent jest that people shouldn't complain if they received a “non-veg" burger after ordering one. The user also suggested that, if someone ordered a veg burger, they should just eat it for the protein. The user joked that filing a case would result in financial gain.

“China wale isko complementary samajhte hai (The Chinese consider it a complimentary gift),“ came from another.

“Right side pe hai na. Left side se kha lo (It’s on the right side. You can eat from the left side)," posted one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Extra protein + extra crunch. idk what ur Complaining abt," posted another.

