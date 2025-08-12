Viral video: Delhi man slammed for letting son urinate on metro railway tracks, ‘Most uncivilised people’

A man in Delhi has faced criticism after letting his young son urinate on the tracks at Inderlok Metro Station. A video of the incident has gone viral.

In the clip, the father stands beside the boy as he urinates on the railway track. Someone films them to shame their behaviour. The person recording calls them “shameless” for using a public space this way. Then, he shows the station’s name on camera.

Another man, possibly a Delhi Metro staff member, approaches the father and asks what is going on. The father mumbles a reply before walking away with his son.

“Toilets in trains and at railway stations are dirty, it’s understandable that you can’t use them, but at metro stations, there are toilets, and they’re clean too. So why, man?” wrote a social media user who shared the video.

The video’s narrator even labelled them “the most uncivilised people of India”. “Look at his face,” the narrator says.

“Go away,” says the father.

Social media users on Twitter (now X) reacted to the video.

“Why he is not penalised, samjhane se log nahi darte jab tak 10-20 hzar ka chalan na ho (People don’t get scared by explanations unless there’s a fine of ₹10–20,000)!” commented one user.

Another wrote, “Everyone wants order, but the mentality of not wanting to do anything ourselves—change this mentality, and your own transformation will be visible.”

“It is people like these who spread filth in society. Blaming the government for everything is wrong; for all this, humans themselves need to improve,” came from another.

“They are also blaming the government for no toilet, DMRC Should panlize him for this act with big FINE more than to his imagination,” posted another.

DMRC response The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded to a similar incident that happened in 2022. A social media user shared a video of a grown man urinating on the railway tracks at Malviya Nagar Metro Station.