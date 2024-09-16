Viral video: Delhi metro sees another bizarre moment; man performs ‘active meditation’ in train | Watch

A young man's viral video showcasing 'active meditation' in Delhi Metro has attracted 69.6 million views and mixed reactions. Critics claim he misled viewers with a reversed clip, leading to calls for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to take action against such stunts.

Published16 Sep 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Young Man's Stunt in Delhi Metro Ignites Controversy and Criticism
Young Man’s Stunt in Delhi Metro Ignites Controversy and Criticism(Screengrab: Instagram)

Delhi Metro remains a hub for bizarre activities by travellers just for the thrill of going viral on social media. In the past, public transport has witnessed dance performances, fights, and romantic dates.

But this time, a young man decided to take the antics up a notch! In a video now going viral on social media, this man can be seen performing "active meditation" in one of the metro coaches.

The video shows a man initially seated on the ground, grasping a support pole. Effortlessly, he elevates his body off the ground, stunning onlookers who ponder the possibility of such an act. While the feat seemed magical to many, some spectators have theorized about the method behind it.

The video was posted on Instagram by username @infinitephysicalacademy with the caption, “Active meditation.”

According to the profile, the young man in the viral video is known for his unique stunts. This particular video has garnered over 69.6 million views and around 2 million likes.

The comments section showcases a variety of responses, ranging from expressions of amazement to sarcastic comments.

The video ignited debates in the comment section, with some speculating that the man shared a reversed version of the clip.

“Wonder, why the man in the next compartment is walking backwards.. wooaaaahh power of meditation for the uncle too!!!” a user pointed out, sparking widespread frustration, with many accusing the man of misleading viewers by sharing a reversed video.

However, a user jumped in to the man's rescue, and said even if the video is reversed, what he did is difficult to do and claimed that none of those posting negative comments can do it.

“Reverse hi h lekin koi ye bhi krke dikha do toh btaaoo.., faaltu comments krne vaale me se kisi se na ho ye,” the user said.

Although the video has garnered widespread attention, it has also faced criticism from netizens. Many have urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to intervene against such public displays, citing concerns over the misuse of public spaces for social media stunts.

 

 

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 04:51 PM IST
