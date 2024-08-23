As the viral video progresses, not only does the thief dance, but even the punisher is seen shaking a leg with him.

Unlike the earlier methods like punishing or reporting to authorities, people in the Delhi - National Capital Region (NCR) seem to have found a new way to punish pickpockets and chain snatchers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a viral video, a person allegedly caught red-handed while snatching a gold chain is seen being forced to dance to a Bhojpuri song as a punishment. As the video progresses, not only does the thief dance, but even the punisher is seen shaking a leg with him.

The video was shared on social media platform X by the handle @gharkekalesh, which often shares videos of local fights and quarrels. It was captioned, "Thief got beaten by the crowd and forced to dance on Song, Somewhere in the NCR region." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post has gotten 1.1 million views in the last 12 hours since it was uploaded.

A user commented on the post saying, "Avg day in NCR." Another said, "Ye Delhi h meri jan."

Some users also commented about the "irony" of what was printed on the chain snatcher's t-shirt. It read "The Boys", from the popular series. A user commented on the post, "Coincidentally his tshirt says "the boys"." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The boys printed in his Tshirt so irony," another wrote.

However, some users said that the video was from Bangladesh and not NCR, from the early days of August when the country was witnessing widespread protests and riots.

"This video is from Bangladesh, after 5th august. When there was no law and order, robbery became a problem. This is from one such instances," one user wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This story is from Bangladesh! Like the number of rumors, India makes lol! He is a dakat! who was caught in the night! the student beat him and forced him to dance! later he was given to the army of Bangladesh! Lol India! everyone is even saying India is not for beginners," another one wrote.