Viral Video: Delhi vendor makes ‘Litchi Gravy Momos’, internet disgusted; netizens say 'stop this deadly experiment'

Momos, the popular dumpling originally from Tibet and Nepal, have undergone a transformation in India. Once a niche street food, they are now a favourite snack and meal option across the country — available in countless varieties such as steamed, fried, tandoori, and even in gravy. But in a time when bizarre food combinations are becoming the norm, one new variant has pushed the boundaries of culinary creativity — Litchi Gravy Momos.

A video shared on Instagram by a Delhi-based street food vendor has sparked widespread reactions online after he was seen preparing and serving this unusual dish.

The video opens with the vendor making the gravy base. He sautés some vegetables in a pan, then adds litchi juice along with a mix of Indian spices. He goes on to add litchi pieces and fried momos, cooking everything together before serving it to customers.

As the clip spread online, food lovers took to the comment section to express their horror. One user wrote, “Supreme Court ye sab nahi dekh rahi hai kya. (Isn’t the Supreme Court watching this?).”

Another commented, “Isko khaane ke baad Hospital jaana hai ya washroom (After eating this do I have to go to the hospital or the washroom)." Someone else simply asked, “Aakhir kyu (Why).”

A shocked user said, “Paap lagega, Garud Puran mai alag sajha hai iske liye (It will lead to sin, there is a separate description for this in Garuda Purana).”

Another reaction read, “Please stop this deadly experiment with momo. It hurts my eye, tongue, soul everything.” One user summed it up with, “Pagal ho gayi hai duniya. (The world has gone crazy).”

Others echoed the same sentiment with strong words. “Merko trauma ho gaya ye dekh ke (I got traumatised seeing this),” wrote a commenter. Another added, “Bhai Narak mei bhi jagah nahi milegi tumhe (You won’t even get a place in hell, brother).”