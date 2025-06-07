Viral Video: Delhi woman books OLA ride for 2-minute walk, leaves social media divided, ‘This is not a joke’

A woman booked an OLA Bike ride for just 180 metres only to avoid a group of street dogs. The story about the Delhi woman went viral after the rider posted a video on social media.

In the viral video, the rider looks confused when he sees the short distance (about a 2-minute walk) and asks the woman if the address is correct. She confirms it and explains that she’s scared of the stray dogs in the area and doesn’t want to walk alone. The ride eventually cost her ₹19.

The short clip sparked discussions about street safety and animal control in urban areas like Delhi.

The incident brought attention to the growing fear among Delhi residents about the increasing number of stray dogs.

“Stray dogs are a major problem in entire north India,” came a remark.

Another wrote, “What Delhi Municipality is doing, This is not a joke. Stray dogs are dangerous.”

Many people online said they understood her fear while others found the video funny.

“Agli baar washroom me chipkali ho to waha ki bhi ride book kr lena (Next time there’s a lizard in the washroom, go ahead and book a ride there too),” quipped one user.

“Dogs won this match,” came from another.

Many social media users pointed out that they could not see any street dog on the way as the rider dropped the woman at her home.

One user commented, “Kisi ko ek bhi kurta dikha iss video mei?”

“Can’t see a single dog in this ride video that was booked due to stray dogs!” wrote one user.

“Forget dogs, there wasn't any other human in that area,” came from another.

“These are scripted videos made for the content on YouTube as normally not a single bike rider uses a camera on their helmet. So, whenever you see a video from this angle by a bike rider claiming to be working in ride apps, then that’s scripted,” the user added.

Some users identified with the fear.

“I booked a Uber for the same reason. I was returning from a late-night show, and there was an army of dogs,” commented one user.

Reaction from Pakistan One user from Pakistan reacted to the video and found the incident laughable.