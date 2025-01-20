A surgeon performed vasectomy on himself for the sake of his wife and shared the whole video of the surgery on social media. The vasactomy video, which he claimed of recording for educational purpose, has gone viral online.

Chen Wei-nong, a surgeon in Taipei, Taiwan, has become a social media sensation after he took the risk of performing his own surgery for his wife. In the video, shared on Instagram and Facebook, Chen Wei-nong can be seen explaining the eleven steps of the procedure and sharing how he plans to move forward with the procedure.

Doctor performs own vasectomy as ‘gift for wife’ | Watch video The surgeon decided to perform his own operation to minimise the risk of botching the procedure. His wife didn't want any more children and hence he underwent vasectomy as a “gift” for his wife, reported MS News.

The video shared on Instagram, has received around 2 million views and nearly 61,000 likes. Many users expressed their surprise over the surgery.

Chen Wei-nong began the operation after getting local anesthesia. Since, he was operating on himself, the operation which usually takes 15 minutes lasted for an hour.

‘It feels strange to sew yourself up’ The surgeon continued explaining the surgery while performing the procedure. “It is really painful when you touch the vas deferens, and it feels strange to sew yourself up,” MS News quoted the surgeon as saying during the video.

At the end of the video, the doctor shared about his health condition. He also added that he felt fine next morning.

Netizens react to the viral video Several users shared their reactions on the video. Many expressed concerns for the surgeon and others were surprised by the risk Chen Wei-nong took.

“Doctors believe in the patient's technique [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“Brother Nong, we will be good sisters from now on [sic]”

“why to do this. Isn't it good to have other doctors operate?,” asked another user.