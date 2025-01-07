A doctor jibed at iPhone users for using an Ayushman Bharat Card, meant for economically disadvantaged Indian citizens, to receive treatment at a hospital while flexing a ₹1.16 lakh phone.

In a recent Instagram video, the MBBS intern doctor, Dr Abhilasha Jangid, took a potshot at such a user and said, “Healing with Ayushman, flexing with 16 Pro.”

In the viral video, a disappointed Dr Abhilasha critically wrote: “When I see patients using iPhone 16 pro with Ayushman card”.

However, this did not sit well with netizens, who said it was the iPhone user's right to use the Ayushman card since it is provided with the taxes he pays. Some users even slammed her for being judgemental and suggested that she focus on treating the patient.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over 8.4 million views in a week.

Here's how netizens reacted: “What’s wrong? It’s their tax money from which u got a stipend though,” a user said.

“If you're poor then you deserve free treatment, If you're paying tax then you definitely deserve free treatment,” a user exclaimed.

“My dad is in the military and I have both CGHS & Ayushman cards directly issued by the home ministry that is given to me by the govt!” a user highlighted, adding that doctors should focus only on treating the patient.

“Shouldn’t health care be free for every citizen ??? We are already paying hefty amounts of taxes to the government, directly or indirectly. So what if someone with iPhone comes with an Ayushmaan card. And I don’t understand what is with all these young doctors now a days, but recently they all have been making content at their workplace. Who would take a doctor seriously who is making reels in hospital. So if anyone who should be judged here is definitely not the patients,” a user slammed.

“Shame on you for calling yourself a doctor. I hope I never have to get treated by someone like you,” another user said.

“Ayushman card comes from the tax payers money so he deserves it. Not like he's carrying a bpl card with an iPhone,” pointed another user

“Tax maze k lie dete h kya? Ya tum treatment Tumhare pocket se kar ra h ho? (Do we pay taxes for fun? Or are you paying for our treatment from your pocket?)” said a user.

What is Ayushman Bharat Card? The Ayushman Bharat Card is part of the Indian Government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana to provide health insurance coverage to economically disadvantaged citizens.

The scheme, launched in 2018, aims to provide financial protection for medical treatments and hospitalisation. The card serves as proof of eligibility for the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which offers up to ₹5 lakh of coverage for secondary and tertiary healthcare expenses for eligible families.