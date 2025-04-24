Viral video: Dog grooves to favourite song, leaves social media in awe; netizens say, ‘pawty ho rahi hai’

Social media was left in awe of a viral Instagram dog who grooved to her favourite music in a car. The dog, likely an Old English Sheepdog, could be seen shaking her head to EDM music in the viral video.

The dog shook her head with an extra “rizz”, especially when the beat dropped.

“Everything was good until her favourite song played,” a social media user wrote while sharing the viral clip.

This viral clip, previously shared on social media last year, resurfaced.

Netizens loved the big white furball headbanging to the music and were super impressed that the dog didn't miss a single beat. Social media users also said that the viral video had such a vibe that they, too, shook their heads with the doggo.

A user said, “Pawty ho rahi hai,” while another added, “Pawty like this dog.”

“This dog got famous and all over internet for her swag,” said another user.

“This doggo can make a sad person smile,” exclaimed a user.

“I love this... I can't help but dance along with them lol,” said another user.

“She didn't miss even a single beat ..great taste,” a user said.

"Why was I shaking my head just like the doggo?" laughed a user.

However, several social media users claimed that the dog's owner, sitting next to her, was shaking her head so violently. They deemed it as “animal cruelty”.

“He is shaking the dog.. Poor thing,” a user highlighted.

“The way you shake the poor dog! Is ANIMAL ABUSE!!” exclaimed another user.

Another user said they were enjoying the doggo dance before netizens burst their bubble and highlighted the abuse.

“Darn it…. I was totally vibing with this cute little doggie. Feeling the rhythm down to the bone. Super chill! so happy! Just enjoying the video!” the user said.

