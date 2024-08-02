Uttarakhand news: A CCTV footage of three dog fearlessly chasing away a leopard from entering a home in Nainital has gone viral on social media. The 46-second video shared by a user on X on 31 July starts with a dog sitting near the house door. When the dog sees a leopard attempting to enter the house, he barks and tries to chase the leopard away. The leopard again tries to come back, but the dog is then joined by two other dogs, who successfully scare the leopard off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video also shows a local who comes to check if the leopard had escaped. A report by India Today stated that the man who is seen in the video was the resident of the house where the leopard was trying to enter. While speaking to India Today, Kailash said, “Leopards have been spotted in the area since quite some time now. Late night, the leopard attacked the dogs sitting outside my house, and when I came out after hearing the noise, the leopard attacked me as well. Fortunately, I managed to escape."

Netizens hailed the dogs who fearlessly chased the leopard away and said, "Hats off to Dogs to have fought & scared the leopard. But hunger must be driving the wild ones to city and human habitat. We take over jungles, we enter their homes. Now they enter ours, Vicious cycle !!"

Another user added, “He has become a street animal roaming on the streets."

Recent leopard attack and increased spotting incidents across states Meanwhile, in Karnataka, officials told news agency PTI on July 27 that residents of Manipal and Perampalli in Udupi district were gripped by fear and anxiety as a leopard was spotted prowling around a house in Perampalli late last night. Prior to that, a leopard attack incident was reported in UP where a 16-year-old girl died after she was attacked by a leopard. The incident took place in the morning when Saloni, along with her mother and a few other women, had gone to the forest near Pilana village in Himapur Deepa police station to collect grass, Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Singh said. Singh added “after the women started shouting, the leopard left Saloni and fled away. The girl was rushed to the hospital in serious condition but was declared dead upon arrival."