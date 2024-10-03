Viral video: Dogs meet ‘alien’ creature who says ‘Hi’ to them; here’s what happens next

As dog robots become an increasingly common sight, a recent viral video has captured the attention of pet lovers across social media platforms. In the viral video, a dog robot can be seen roaming freely in a park, and more than the pet lovers, it is the reaction of other dogs there that makes the video all the more interesting.

Robot dogs are becoming increasingly popular, with military forces deploying them on battlefields and households using them for daily tasks.

In the viral clip, dogs who were on their routine walks were mostly bewildered as the robotic canine entered their territory.

The scene opens with a chihuahua dashing toward the robot, only to recoil in surprise from the mechanical stranger. Subsequently, the robotic dog chases after a border collie, which resolutely rejects any overtures of friendship from the automaton.

Sharing the video on X, the user captioned it: “Dogs respond to a robot dog”. The viral video has since garnered over 10.7 million views and attracted an array of reactions among viewers.

Here's how the netizens reacted: “Very pro science and engineering, but these are the kind of things that shouldn't exist, and that opinion did not come lightly to me,” a user said.

“I love the first 3 seconds — at first there’s excitement to play but then the first dog stops and it’s like: ‘Whoa, crap! You don’t have head! He doesn’t have a head!’” another added.

Several users commented that the “dogs can quickly sense that it has no soul”.

“That's about how I would respond, too. They're coming...…they really are. Maybe armed as well,” a user commented.

“I feel the same, dogs. Exactly the same,” another added.

“Well to them they don't smell anything living so they have no reason to trust what that is,” said another user.

An X user also dropped a similar video in the comment section and claimed that it was from the campus of IIT Kanpur.