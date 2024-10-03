Viral video: Dogs meet ‘alien’ creature who says ‘Hi’ to them; here’s what happens next

A dog robot can be seen roaming freely in a park in the viral video, and more than the pet lovers, it is the reaction of other dogs there that makes the video all the more interesting.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published3 Oct 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Dogs bewildered to see the robotic canine at park.
Dogs bewildered to see the robotic canine at park.(X)

As dog robots become an increasingly common sight, a recent viral video has captured the attention of pet lovers across social media platforms. In the viral video, a dog robot can be seen roaming freely in a park, and more than the pet lovers, it is the reaction of other dogs there that makes the video all the more interesting.

Robot dogs are becoming increasingly popular, with military forces deploying them on battlefields and households using them for daily tasks.

In the viral clip, dogs who were on their routine walks were mostly bewildered as the robotic canine entered their territory.

Also Read | Bengaluru auto driver’s appeal for ‘respect’ for all women goes viral

The scene opens with a chihuahua dashing toward the robot, only to recoil in surprise from the mechanical stranger. Subsequently, the robotic dog chases after a border collie, which resolutely rejects any overtures of friendship from the automaton.

Sharing the video on X, the user captioned it: “Dogs respond to a robot dog”. The viral video has since garnered over 10.7 million views and attracted an array of reactions among viewers.

Also Read | Sadhguru’s feet photo selling online for ₹3,200 goes viral; netizens react

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Viral Video: Indian chess star Gukesh dances to Rajinikanth’s ‘Manasilayo’

Here's how the netizens reacted:

“Very pro science and engineering, but these are the kind of things that shouldn't exist, and that opinion did not come lightly to me,” a user said.

“I love the first 3 seconds — at first there’s excitement to play but then the first dog stops and it’s like: ‘Whoa, crap! You don’t have head! He doesn’t have a head!’” another added.

Several users commented that the “dogs can quickly sense that it has no soul”.

“That's about how I would respond, too. They're coming...…they really are. Maybe armed as well,” a user commented.

Also Read | Woman dances to Stree 2 song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ in metro, netizens call it ’shameful’

“I feel the same, dogs. Exactly the same,” another added.

“Well to them they don't smell anything living so they have no reason to trust what that is,” said another user.

An X user also dropped a similar video in the comment section and claimed that it was from the campus of IIT Kanpur.

“Pune Based Muks Robotics and Street dog Inside Campus of IIT Kanpur,” the c comment read.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Dogs meet ‘alien’ creature who says ‘Hi’ to them; here’s what happens next

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.