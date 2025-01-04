Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, an eminent ophthalmologist and "pioneer of first live cornea transplant surgery," retired after decades of dedicated service at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS). With a heart full of gratitude and eyes filled with tears, Dr Titiyal bid farewell on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A heart-touching video showing Dr Titiyal breaking down in tears amid applause and cheers stormed the internet on Friday. In his hospital scrubs, he was seen walking through a corridor lined with colleagues. The sound of claps reverberated in the air as he frequently paused to exchange hugs with coworkers AIIMS, New Delhi.

Many on social media shared the emotional farewell video and hailed Dr Titiyal's "tireless efforts" towards transforming lives.

"'Respect' is the biggest reward in any profession! Dr JS Titiyal, Padma Shri awardee and pioneer in live corneal surgery, retires as Chief of the RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi," Rajy Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani posted on X.

Following his farewell, the Padma Shri awardee was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, "The operation theatre was one of the most important work areas for me, and thinking of leaving the institute made me emotional."

Dr. Jeewan Singh Titiyal's career Dr. Titiyal's exemplary career at AIIMS began in 1978 as an MBBS student. In 2023, Prof Jeewan Singh Titiyal was appointed as the Dean (Research) at AIIMS Delhi. He retired as the chief of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS Delhi.

Dr. Jeewan Singh Titiyal was awarded Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for outstanding contribution in the field of Medicine (Ophthalmology) by President of India 2014, New Delhi. He is celebrated as the first Indian doctor to carry out live cornea transplant surgery successfully.