Viral video: Drunk man speaks, plays with cobra without fear, netizens say ‘bro learned python language’ | Watch

A viral video shows a drunk man playing with a cobra, sparking reactions about alcohol's effects. The man treats the snake like a pet, prompting many social media users to comment on its calm demeanour and the man's fearless behaviour.

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Screenshot of the viral video of a man playing with a cobra after getting drunk.
Screenshot of the viral video of a man playing with a cobra after getting drunk.

A viral video of an inebriated man fearlessly playing with a cobra just like his pet has sparked numerous reactions on social media. Many netizens were left wondering about the stupendous things alcohol does to a person.

Also Read | Viral video: Village Sarpanch’s fluent English impresses IAS Tina Dabi | Watch

In the video shared on Instagram, a man who seemed to be intoxicated by liquor can be seen placing his bottle, apparently filled with country liquor, aside and playing with a cobra next to him. The video, shared by Instagram user Kaki Venkatesh, showed how the man sitting under a tree approaches snakes like a domestic creature. He can also be seen speaking in a soothing and affectionate tone.

Also Read | Viral Video: Pakistani woman does Kangana Ranaut’s mimicry; netizens react

Seconds after playing with the snake, the man can also be seen reassuring someone that the poisonous creature won't bite him. Apart from the man's fearless behaviour, what caught netizens' attention was the snake's reaction to the incident. It appeared perplexed and motionless while the drunk man continued petting it.

So far, the video has garnered nearly 4.4 lakh likes and more than two thousand comments. Many netizens expressed disbelief at the snake's response to the man. Meanwhile, many commented on the video's hilarious reactions.

Joking about snake waiting for its share of liquor, a user commented “Snake is waiting for his share in 90ml”

“Don't know what the cobra is thinking after seeing him,” commented another user in Telugu.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover’s old video of EY office visit goes viral after employee’s death

“This video is also a thing to learn that unless you give any problem to anyone, they can never do bad to you,” read another comment on the post.

“It's that easy for men to make friends [sic]”

“They can sense danger moments of human ! He don’t have fear in face , no quick reflection, no shouting , no unnecessary hand or leg moments, no very fast eye moments so snake doesn’t got any vibes from him being attacked ! So it is just thinking what is this hooman doing exactly here he is just an happy soul…. [sic]”

“He used all his luck in Seconds [sic]”

“Once again proved... India is not for beginners [sic]”

“Bro learned python language [sic]”

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Drunk man speaks, plays with cobra without fear, netizens say ‘bro learned python language’ | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.