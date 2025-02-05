British singer Ed Sheeran is in India for a series of concerts and shared a fun video on Tuesday of himself receiving a head massage. Sheeran is currently on his six-city Indian music tour, which includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

He captioned the video, “This kind of slaps.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens react One user jokingly referred to him as "Head Sheeran!" while others commented, asking, "How many times have you watched this video? YES." Another user humorously pointed out, “Slowly bruh, he has other concerts to do!”

One fan humorously wrote, "Now we would know the reason if you forget lyrics." Another said, “That's too fast” while a third remarked, “This is surely no relaxing massage.”

Sheeran met Rahman Pop star Ed Sheeran met Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his grand performance in Chennai on February 5.

Taking to his Instagram handle, AR Rahman shared a couple of pictures in which he was seen sitting with 'Photograph' singer Ed Sheeran and son AR Ameen on a couch.

Another picture featured Rahman using his music console while Ed Sheeran was snapping the photograph of the singer.

AR Rahman credited the beautiful photographs to Ed Sheeran in the captain section of the post.

Ed Sheeran expressed that every visit to India makes him feel like a tourist, exploring the country's beauty, and he always feels grateful for the opportunity to perform for the Indian audience.

The India leg of his 'The Mathematics' tour kicked off with singer-actor Dot., known for "The Archies," opening the show. Following this, Ed Sheeran performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2, with singer Armaan Malik as the opening act.

The tour is being produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran's upcoming performances include stops in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.