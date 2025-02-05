Viral video: Ed Sheeran gets head massage in India’s Chennai, netizens say, ‘will come with more hit songs’ | Watch

Ed Sheeran is touring India for concerts, sharing videos of his experiences, including a head massage. He feels grateful to perform and explore India. Sheeran met AR Rahman before his Chennai show, and the tour includes stops in six cities.

Updated5 Feb 2025, 07:52 AM IST
A screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)

British singer Ed Sheeran is in India for a series of concerts and shared a fun video on Tuesday of himself receiving a head massage. Sheeran is currently on his six-city Indian music tour, which includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

He captioned the video, “This kind of slaps.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

One user jokingly referred to him as "Head Sheeran!" while others commented, asking, "How many times have you watched this video? YES." Another user humorously pointed out, “Slowly bruh, he has other concerts to do!”

One fan humorously wrote, "Now we would know the reason if you forget lyrics." Another said, “That's too fast” while a third remarked, “This is surely no relaxing massage.”

Sheeran met Rahman

Pop star Ed Sheeran met Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his grand performance in Chennai on February 5.

Taking to his Instagram handle, AR Rahman shared a couple of pictures in which he was seen sitting with 'Photograph' singer Ed Sheeran and son AR Ameen on a couch.

Another picture featured Rahman using his music console while Ed Sheeran was snapping the photograph of the singer.

AR Rahman credited the beautiful photographs to Ed Sheeran in the captain section of the post.

Ed Sheeran expressed that every visit to India makes him feel like a tourist, exploring the country's beauty, and he always feels grateful for the opportunity to perform for the Indian audience.

The India leg of his 'The Mathematics' tour kicked off with singer-actor Dot., known for "The Archies," opening the show. Following this, Ed Sheeran performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2, with singer Armaan Malik as the opening act.

The tour is being produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran's upcoming performances include stops in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • Ed Sheeran’s tour in India showcases his appreciation for the local culture.
  • Social media plays a key role in sharing celebrity moments and engaging fans.
  • Humor and lighthearted content can resonate deeply with audiences, enhancing fan connection.
First Published:5 Feb 2025, 07:52 AM IST
