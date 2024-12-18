Among the many seasons in India, wedding season is considered as one of the most important one. And in this season, several interesting videos becomes viral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent incident, a video of an elderly couple's spirited dance performance at a sangeet event has gone viral. The couple shook their legs to the beats of sensational Marathi song Gulabi Sadi. This dance performance has gone viral and has garnered over three million views on Instagram.

According to the video, the man could be sported a pink shirt, black trousers, and a red bandi jacket. while the woman wore a pink saree that matched the song’s theme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The couple flawlessly aced the signature hook steps and left the viewers in awe of their chemistry and energy.

The caption of the post reads, "When love looks this good, how could you not dream of it?"

Here's the video: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "❤️Loveable video enjoyed watching the both of them on Stage sharing their togetherness Nisha n Sharad great performance"

Another commented, "How is no one appreciating uncles moves and energy….."

A third wrote, "2024 year Best Dance Jodi Couple Award goes to you" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fourth wrote, "the cutest performance we ever seen."

"Who said they are Old ??. They are too young as a Lover's," a fifth user said.

A sixth user said, "Bas itna hi confidence muje bhi chahiye." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Kya baat hai uncle. Very happy to see this here. Always had it," wrote another user.

About the song: Sung by Sanju Rathod, the popular Marathi song Gulabi Sadi has been making the rounds of the internet throughout the year. It also has become a favourite for sangeet performances, and this couple’s rendition adds another reason for its virality.

On YouTube, it song has been viewed by over 329 million and liked by 2.6 million people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}