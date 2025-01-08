Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral video | Elephant goes berserk at Puthiyangadi festival in Kerala, 17 people wounded

Viral video | Elephant goes berserk at Puthiyangadi festival in Kerala, 17 people wounded

Livemint

The entire incident was captured on camera.

A video grab of the incident.

A tragic incident took place at the Puthiyangadi festival at Tirur in Malappuram district of Kerala where an elephant went berserk, injuring 17 people.

The entire incident was captured on camera.

WATCH VIDEO

Hundreds of people were present at the festival when the incident happened.

At least five elephants were adorned with golden plates at the festival as the people tried to film them.

Suddenly, one of the elephants got agitated.

In the video, the elephant, named Pakkathu Sreekuttan, is seen lifting a man and swinging him in the air before throwing him away.

