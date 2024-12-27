A viral video of a woman punching a boxing game in the market and setting highest record has gone viral. The unconventional video features a woman dressed in abaya who positions herself and then makes the ultimate a striking move that left netizens in splits.

Stunned passersby watch as the caption states “mean swing” followed by "that's a high score."

Social media reaction The viral video shared by LADible on facebook has garnered 1.3 crore views, 96 thousand reactions and a number of comments. The caption to the post states, “That technique though.” The account in the comment thread stated, “I bet the machine shed a tear after this.”

A user joked, “Pray for her husband.” Another user quipped, “If that lady says its Monday it’s Monday.” A third user noted, “She is Elma Hajrovic. A boxer and a karate world champion 2016 etc.” A fourth user chimed, “I bet her husband does exactly as he's told.” A fifth user commented, “I love her! She is an Olympian named Elma Hajrovic. Definitely recommend checking out her TikTok. An updated video on a different machine she got 970.”

While some called her a “super women,” a user said, “All the guys in the back look scared.”

Elma Hajrovic's Instagram profile suggests that she is Karate world champion 2016, National champion 2022 and European boxing champion 2024.

What is Boxing? The hand-to-hand fight is a combat sport and martial art that takes place in a boxing ring. typically involving two people, the players wear protective gears, such as protective gloves, hand wraps, and mouthguards. The players blow punches at each other for a predetermined amount of time.