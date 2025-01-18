Stack Wealth's CEO Smriti Tomar is under fire after a video of her rebuking at her employees and calling one of them "stupid" went viral on Saturday. "Don't call me stupid. This is not the way you speak to an employee," a woman responded to Tomar during an argument.

Stack Wealth is an investment platform backed by Kunal Shah, the co-founder of Freecharge and the founder of CRED.

In the video, Tomar could be seen upbraiding a group of employees for failing to meet the sales targets. At one point, she says, “If you have not done enough sales, you are not getting your full and final settlement (FnF).”

When one of the employees reads out the terms and conditions of the contract, she threatens that she'll send another mail with regards to the same.

The video was first shared on LinkedIn by former Stack Wealth employee Vishnu Prasad a week ago. He alleged that he was abruptly terminated on January 4 without notice or clarification, and that his December salary was withheld.

‘December was withheld’ In a long post on LinkedIn, Prasad claimed "exposing the shocking truth about Stack Wealth, a company that promised me the word but delivered only exploitation and heartache."

He said "the most shocking part" was that his salary for December was withheld. "I was informed about my termination just a day after I should have received my pay. This is a clear breach of trust and a violation of my rights as an employee," he said.

"When I asked for clarification on my termination, I was met with a vague response: 'Your performance wasn't enough'," he added.

"But here's the truth: I was one of many employees terminated that day, without any valid reason. We discovered that StackWealth owes 7.5 lakhs in unpaid rent for their office building. And when confronted, *they respond with rude behavior, misbehavior, and even use bad words*!," Prasad said.

He said, "StackWealth has a history of *hiring employees from EdTech feeding them lies during the hiring process.* They promise the world - "You'll get a 3-month salary hike!" - but can't even deliver a single month's salary. It's a scam, plain and simple."

"They're preying on innocent people, exploiting their trust and hard work. It's time to expose their toxic culture and bring them to justice!," he added.

'Entitled brat' Netizens hit out at Stack Wealth's CEO Smriti Tomar for her behavior and called the young CEO an "entitled brat". They batted for a structure and proper laws to hold people in power responsible for their actions.

"I spoke to Smriti once, she is way too entitled brat and considers most people beneath her," a user on Reddit said. Another claimed, “I used to work here before and the ceo Smriti, was extremely rude, egoistic and what not.”