Viral Video: ‘Eventful dot ball’ from children's cricket match leaves internet in splits | Watch
The young children in the video can be seen playing professional cricket and one of the moments from the match stole the show on the internet
Cricket is a game on wonders and we have seen that a lot of time in international tournaments. But, the magical moments are not restricted to just international events, as recently a video went viral on the internet in which young children can be seen playing professional cricket and one of the moments from the match stole the show for the internet.