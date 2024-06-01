Cricket is a game on wonders and we have seen that a lot of time in international tournaments. But, the magical moments are not restricted to just international events, as recently a video went viral on the internet in which young children can be seen playing professional cricket and one of the moments from the match stole the show for the internet.

Dubbed the "most eventful dot ball in the history of cricket", the moment was recorded during a children's match. The batter simply nicked the delivery and wanted to take a quick single, but the ball went straight to the fielder's hand, and the non-striker declined the run call. But the on-strike batter was already halfway in the crease, so he completed the run, and both batters were on the same end, waiting for the ultimate runout.

But, here came the twist: the fielding side made repeated attempts at hitting the wickets with the ball but couldn't and in the end, the batter made it back to the crease safely. The internet was in splits witnessing the incident, and its video is being widely shared across social media platforms.

Here's how social media reacted

The internet users were amazed with the video and they pointed out how the batter at the non-striker end refused to give his wicket event when 41 runs required from 1 ball. “The fact that they need 41 runs from 1 ball and still the non striker denied to run so he won't get out and the striker desperate to take a run is hilarious afff. Just how we used to senselessly play when we were kids lol," one user said.

"This is why I say... “The scorecard doesn't tell you what happened on the field." Here scorecard will say its a dot ball. But a lot happened. Even the umpire "bonked" the non striker. Lol," another user said.

