Viral video: Ex-students getting caned at school reunion sparks nostalgia, ‘Good old days’

  • A viral video showed former students voluntarily getting caned by their principal at a reunion, sparking nostalgia and discussions on modern disciplinary practices.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated14 Aug 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Viral video shows former students voluntarily getting caned by their principal at a reunion (Screengrab from video/X)
Viral video shows former students voluntarily getting caned by their principal at a reunion (Screengrab from video/X)

It’s always fun to relive school memories with friends and teachers, but a recent video that went viral on social media has taken nostalgia to a new level. But a video which went viral on social media showed a group of former students celebrating their reunion in an unconventional manner i.e. by voluntarily lining up to be caned by their former principal.

 

The video shared by Krishna on X mentioned that the former students are now professionals, including collectors, police officers, doctors, and educators.

He wrote, “Here's a strange reunion of old students of a school.! There are collectors, police officers, doctors, advocates, principals, teachers, businessmen and owners of schools ! All of them have a desire.... The Principal should beat them with his cane to help them recollect their great school life...... Why because.. they believe that they reached greater heights in their life as a result of the "cane blessing “ they got at the hands of the Principal.”

The video, which received over 570K views and more than 5,000 likes on X, sparked a variety of reactions from netizens. Users expressed their nostalgia and appreciation for the unique reunion, some shared their personal memories while others discussed how such disciplinary practices would be viewed in today's educational scenario, noting that nowadays teachers would face suspension for similar actions. Many even questioned the age of the former principal, with users commented that he appeared younger than the former students.

One user wrote, “Amazing love from Principal. Expressions bhi ek dum real hai”

“This is lovely.. such an endearing sight. Good old days ka schooling,” another added.

Another user wrote, “Too much nostalgia”

One user also shared his personal experience and said, “Those were the days.... I can vividly remember my biology teacher Sh. D. V. Rastogi , who used to pull and rub ears so hard. Our ears were red for two days.”

Questioned former principal's age, many said, “Why students looking older than principal”, some other said, “Was he the real Principal at that time? Seems that he is becoming younger day by day”

One user also mentioned that, “If teacher does something like this today to kids they will be suspended”

 

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 07:39 AM IST
