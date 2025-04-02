Viral Video: Fake accident scars tutorial sparks online backlash, netizens say, ‘kis par bharosa kare ab?’ | Watch

A Pune-based makeup artist's viral video demonstrating how to create realistic fake accident scars for work excuses has ignited a fierce online backlash. 

Updated2 Apr 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)
A viral video by a Pune-based makeup artist, showing how to create fake accident scars to use as work excuses, has sparked intense online debate, with many accusing her of encouraging unethical behavior.

Pritam Juzar Kothawala, the makeup artist behind the video, shared it on her Instagram account, describing it as a light-hearted skit intended for entertainment.

In the video, she demonstrated techniques to produce realistic-looking scars, captioning it, “IT managers are advised not to watch this video.”

She clarified that the content was meant purely for fun and was not to be taken seriously. She explained, “Here's my jugaad for when your leave is over.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

One user commented, "Gunah hai jhoot bolna, aag mein jal jaayega aapko." (Lying is a sin; you'll burn in hell for it.)

Another said, “You are sick…”

Kis par bharosa kare ab?

A third user remarked, "Kis par bharosa kare ab?" (Who can we trust now?)

Users react to the viral video, (Photo: Instagram)
Anouser commented, “This is a disgraceful attempt to undermine trust between employees and employers.”

Key Takeaways
  • The impact of social media on ethical behavior and workplace norms.
  • The fine line between humor and irresponsibility in content creation.
  • Public reaction can significantly shape the narrative surrounding viral content.

Viral Video: Fake accident scars tutorial sparks online backlash, netizens say, 'kis par bharosa kare ab?' | Watch
First Published:2 Apr 2025, 09:31 AM IST
