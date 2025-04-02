Viral Video: Fake accident scars tutorial sparks online backlash, netizens say, ‘kis par bharosa kare ab?’ | Watch

A viral video by a Pune-based makeup artist, showing how to create fake accident scars to use as work excuses, has sparked intense online debate, with many accusing her of encouraging unethical behavior.

Advertisement

Pritam Juzar Kothawala, the makeup artist behind the video, shared it on her Instagram account, describing it as a light-hearted skit intended for entertainment.

In the video, she demonstrated techniques to produce realistic-looking scars, captioning it, “IT managers are advised not to watch this video.”

She clarified that the content was meant purely for fun and was not to be taken seriously. She explained, “Here's my jugaad for when your leave is over.”

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Netizens react One user commented, "Gunah hai jhoot bolna, aag mein jal jaayega aapko." (Lying is a sin; you'll burn in hell for it.)

Read More

Another said, “You are sick…”

Kis par bharosa kare ab?

A third user remarked, "Kis par bharosa kare ab?" (Who can we trust now?)

Users react to the viral video, (Photo: Instagram) Advertisement

Netizens react to the viral video.

Anouser commented, “This is a disgraceful attempt to undermine trust between employees and employers.”