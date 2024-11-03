Viral video: Fake IPS gains instant fame dancing to Bhojpuri song, netizens say ‘ ₹2L vasul ho gaya’

Mithilesh Kumar, a young man from Bihar, gained viral fame after claiming to be an IPS officer, allegedly paying 2 lakh for the title. His video with Ashu Singh has garnered over 1.2 million likes, despite being labeled as fabricated by police.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Mithilesh Kumar Becomes Internet Sensation as Fake IPS in Viral Bhojpuri Dance Video
Mithilesh Kumar Becomes Internet Sensation as Fake IPS in Viral Bhojpuri Dance Video

In a bizzare incident, a young man from Bihar named Mithilesh Kumar caught attention recently as he walked into a Jamui police station, claiming to be an IPS officer. When questioned, Kumar claimed thar he paid 2 lakh for the rank. Later, the police called it fabricated and baseless.

Despite this, Mithilesh became an instant social media sensation. Known now as the "fake IPS," he’s gaining widespread attention as he is now the top choice for making reels with Bhojpuri singers and influencers.

Also Read | People in MP village let cows walk over men for this reason on Govardhan Puja

In the video, a girl named Ashu Singh and a man named Mithilesh are seen sitting inside a car, energetically dancing to the Bhojpuri song Nambri Lutaibo… Rifle Ke Nok Par. Ashu is dressed in a suit-salwar, while Mithilesh, who is posing as a fake IPS officer, sports a white shirt and pants. Together, they sync perfectly with the rhythm of the song, displaying great enthusiasm.

Take a look at the video:

 

The video garnered over 1.2 million likes so far and netizens commented enthusiatically.

One said, IPS sir to famous ho gya. Another said, ‘Iska 200000 kab ka vasul ho gaya yah raato Raat celebrity ban gaya’

“Till today I was thinking that he was innocent. But he turned out to be something else," another commeted

Many showered laughing emojis in the comment box.

Also Read | Netizens defend Mithai’s honour as Swiggy video goes viral during Diwali | Watch

Mithilesh has created multiple popular videos and reels featuring a girl named Ashu Singh. Each video has garnered millions of views, but the one above has been especially well-received, going viral almost instantly and becoming a fan favorite.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Fake IPS gains instant fame dancing to Bhojpuri song, netizens say ‘ ₹2L vasul ho gaya’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.000.00
      Chennai
      80,571.000.00
      Delhi
      80,723.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.