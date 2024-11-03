Hello User
Viral video: Fake IPS gains instant fame dancing to Bhojpuri song, netizens say ' 2L vasul ho gaya'

Viral video: Fake IPS gains instant fame dancing to Bhojpuri song, netizens say ‘ ₹2L vasul ho gaya’

Mithilesh Kumar, a young man from Bihar, gained viral fame after claiming to be an IPS officer, allegedly paying 2 lakh for the title. His video with Ashu Singh has garnered over 1.2 million likes, despite being labeled as fabricated by police.

Mithilesh Kumar Becomes Internet Sensation as Fake IPS in Viral Bhojpuri Dance Video

In a bizzare incident, a young man from Bihar named Mithilesh Kumar caught attention recently as he walked into a Jamui police station, claiming to be an IPS officer. When questioned, Kumar claimed thar he paid 2 lakh for the rank. Later, the police called it fabricated and baseless.

Despite this, Mithilesh became an instant social media sensation. Known now as the "fake IPS," he’s gaining widespread attention as he is now the top choice for making reels with Bhojpuri singers and influencers.

In the video, a girl named Ashu Singh and a man named Mithilesh are seen sitting inside a car, energetically dancing to the Bhojpuri song Nambri Lutaibo… Rifle Ke Nok Par. Ashu is dressed in a suit-salwar, while Mithilesh, who is posing as a fake IPS officer, sports a white shirt and pants. Together, they sync perfectly with the rhythm of the song, displaying great enthusiasm.

Take a look at the video:

The video garnered over 1.2 million likes so far and netizens commented enthusiatically.

One said, IPS sir to famous ho gya. Another said, ‘Iska 200000 kab ka vasul ho gaya yah raato Raat celebrity ban gaya’

“Till today I was thinking that he was innocent. But he turned out to be something else," another commeted

Many showered laughing emojis in the comment box.

Mithilesh has created multiple popular videos and reels featuring a girl named Ashu Singh. Each video has garnered millions of views, but the one above has been especially well-received, going viral almost instantly and becoming a fan favorite.

