Viral video: ‘Faltu ka panga leke…,’ Ashneer Grover slams Salman Khan over Bigg Boss 18 talk, netizens say, ‘sudhar ja’

Entrepreneur and former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover has responded to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's comments from their heated exchange on Bigg Boss 18 last year. Grover, who recently launched his reality show Rise and Fall, accused Salman of intentionally stirring drama on the show.

While speaking to students at NIT Kurukshetra, Grover addressed Salman's remark from the show, where the host claimed he “didn’t know his name.” Grover fired back, saying, “He unnecessarily created competition by picking a fight. I went peacefully when I was invited. Now, to create drama, you say you never even met me? I don’t even know your name. If you didn’t know my name, why did you call me?”

Here's what happened on Big Boss 18 Ashneer Grover's recent remarks stem from comments he made about Salman Khan during a 2023 appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast. He recounted an incident where he was denied the chance to take a picture with the superstar. After Grover later apologized for his earlier statements, Salman confronted him on Bigg Boss 18, saying, “I don’t feel bad about all these things. It’s just that when you give a wrong impression to someone about a person, that’s not right. Later, it will bite you itself.”

Salman added, “Mujhe toh aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha. Lekin jab aapki woh jo video dekhi thi toh aapke shakal mere saamne aaya tha.” (I didn’t even know your name. When I saw that video of yours, your face seemed familiar.) He then advised Grover, “I’m just saying you should be careful with how you present yourself, even when we are not there.”

Netizens react on social media

Another netizen said, “Salman Khan ke saamne bas haanji haanji, yahan pura Tarzan ban raha hai!SK ke saamne silence mode, aur idhar full volume? Yeh kya scene hai!Us din muh se ek shabd nahi nikla, aaj pura TED Talk de raha hai!”

