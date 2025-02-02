Viral video: ‘Faltu ka panga leke…,’ Ashneer Grover slams Salman Khan over Bigg Boss 18 talk, netizens say, ‘sudhar ja’

Ashneer Grover addressed Salman Khan's comments from Bigg Boss 18, accusing him of creating unnecessary drama. Grover questioned why Salman would claim ignorance of his name after inviting him to the show, highlighting the contradictions in their interaction.

Updated2 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
A screengrab of the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and fintech entrepreneur Ashneer Grover on the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. (File Photo)

Entrepreneur and former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover has responded to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's comments from their heated exchange on Bigg Boss 18 last year. Grover, who recently launched his reality show Rise and Fall, accused Salman of intentionally stirring drama on the show.

While speaking to students at NIT Kurukshetra, Grover addressed Salman's remark from the show, where the host claimed he “didn’t know his name.” Grover fired back, saying, “He unnecessarily created competition by picking a fight. I went peacefully when I was invited. Now, to create drama, you say you never even met me? I don’t even know your name. If you didn’t know my name, why did you call me?”

Watch the video here:

 

Here's what happened on Big Boss 18

Ashneer Grover's recent remarks stem from comments he made about Salman Khan during a 2023 appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast. He recounted an incident where he was denied the chance to take a picture with the superstar. After Grover later apologized for his earlier statements, Salman confronted him on Bigg Boss 18, saying, “I don’t feel bad about all these things. It’s just that when you give a wrong impression to someone about a person, that’s not right. Later, it will bite you itself.”

Salman added, “Mujhe toh aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha. Lekin jab aapki woh jo video dekhi thi toh aapke shakal mere saamne aaya tha.” (I didn’t even know your name. When I saw that video of yours, your face seemed familiar.) He then advised Grover, “I’m just saying you should be careful with how you present yourself, even when we are not there.”

If you didn’t know my name, why did you call me?

Netizens react on social media

Another netizen said, “Salman Khan ke saamne bas haanji haanji, yahan pura Tarzan ban raha hai!SK ke saamne silence mode, aur idhar full volume? Yeh kya scene hai!Us din muh se ek shabd nahi nikla, aaj pura TED Talk de raha hai!”

Key Takeaways
  • Celebrity conflicts can ignite widespread public interest and discussions on social media.
  • The dynamics of public personas can lead to misunderstandings and heated exchanges.
  • Acknowledging past mistakes is crucial for maintaining credibility in public discourse.
First Published:2 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
