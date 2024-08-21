Viral Video: Ferocious cobra found inside washing machine in Rajasthan; netizens react

Rajasthan family found a poisonous cobra inside their washing machine. Later, they called a snake catcher and the creature was released into the forest

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Snakes often enter humans' residential areas during monsoon in search of prey.
A Rajasthan family found a five-foot venomous cobra inside their washing machine at their residence in Kota. The poisonous reptile created chaos and instilled fear among the residents. The family members later called a snack catcher, and the creature was rescued and released into the forest, reported India Today.

The incident of snake entering the washing machine occurred in Swami Vivekanand Nagar colony of Kota. According to India Today report, Rajasthan resident Shambhudayal found the snake while washing clothes.

The video of the incident has been hugely shared on social media platforms including X. Several social media users have expressed their shock and urged people to remain careful during rainy season.

Mint couldn't independently verify the viral video of the incident. Several users reacted to the video which went viral on social media. Many users expressed shock, whereas many added humour to the situation.

“Bechara bahar ka pollution ni seh pa raha...khud ko dhulne Aya h..,” commented a user on the video of the incident shared on social media.

“Barish me aaysi ghtnaye hoti rhti hai.”

“He was looking for water in Rajasthan.”

Shambudayal had even turned on the washing machine. After finding out about the cobra inside the machine, he turned it off and retreated in fear. Later, Shambhudayal called Govind Sharma, a local snake catcher in the area.

Sharma arrived on the spot and assessed the situation before starting his work. Later, he rescued the snake and released it into a forest at a distant location from Shambudayal's residence.

“The snake, which measured over 5 feet in length, was carefully extracted from the washing machine. After rescuing the Cobra, I released it into the Ladpura forest, far from the residential area,” India Today quoted the snake catcher as saying.

During the monsoon season, it is very common to see wild creatures, especially reptiles, emerge from their habitats. Over the past few weeks, there have also been incidents of crocodiles coming out of water bodies and spotted moving in the middle of streets of Indian cities like Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, etc. Few weeks ago, a crocodile was found crawling on the streets of Kota in Rajasthan.

 

 

