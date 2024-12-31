In a rare incident, a Ferrari car driverhad to take help from a bullock cart to pull the luxury vehicle out of the sand on a beach in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The Ferrari California T supercar was stuck on Raigad’s Revdanda beach. A passing bullock cart effortlessly rescued it.

It may sound unbelievable, but the incident actually happened on the scenic Revdanda beach. The entire incident was captured on camera, and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video has garnered more than 11,000 views on microblogging platform X.

The incident took place when two tourists from Mumbai drove their Ferrari California to Revdanda beach during a morning outing. As the car ventured onto the sands, it quickly got stuck.

Despite numerous attempts and a crowd trying to push the car, they couldn’t free the vehicle.

Then a help was taken. The bullock cart was tied to the front of the car with a thick rope, and after that, the bullocks started pulling the car forward.

In the video, it can also be seen that a couple of men are pushing the Ferrari car from behind.

Finally, the Ferrari car was freed from the small sand pit.

Several videos have also appeared on the Internet in the past, in which people who got too adventurous with their vehicles ended up getting stuck on the beach.

The Ferrari California is a low-slung luxury car and it can get stuck if accelerated too hard on loose sand.

The Raigad video attracted several comments on social media.

Here are some comments -

- “Ferrari vs Lamborghini .”

- “Some things happen exclusively in India.”

- “@RaigadPolice please take action. This is against CRZ rules.”

It is noteworthy that driving on beaches in India is prohibited and illegal.