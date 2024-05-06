Viral video: Fish rain in Iran; social media stunned by rare phenomenon

Unusual fish rain phenomenon in Iran caused by waterspouts was recorded during heavy rains. Videos of live fish falling from the sky went viral on social media, showing the rare occurrence.

As frequently as “raining cats and dogs" is used in association with rain, it never rains actual cats or dogs. However, it did rain fish in Iran. Yes, alive fish! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Things "falling out" of the sky -- such as the frozen garbage from an aeroplane, debris from a spacecraft and whatnot -- is not a rare occurrence, and so isn't the fish rain. Although the possibility of it is very low, fish rain has been reported several times in the past.

Most recently, this unusual incident of fish raining was captured in Iran on Monday during heavy rains in the Yasuj region. Videos of the fish rain went viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, the fish falling as rain was seen alive and wriggling, almost as if they were just taken out of the water. The person recording the video showed the fish falling from the sky. They also scooped up one of the fish that had fallen on the ground from the sky during the fish rain to show that they were alive and moving.

The raining fish incident occurred following a violent storm nearly 280 km from the shore.

How can it rain fish? Although rare, there have been several reports of fish raining. However, like actual rain, the fish do not condense from water vapours. The fish that rain are just the ones that live in water and happened to ascend due to a phenomenon {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to scientific observations, fish rain is generally caused by tornadoes that pass over water bodies. Such tornadoes are known as "waterspouts" as they absorb the waterbodies, be it lake or ocean water, along with the fish and other aquatic organisms in them.

The fish drawn into the tornado are tossed around in clouds till the winds subside. They are then thrown out of the sky, causing what seems like fish rain. The location where the fish fall is usually miles away from their original location.

