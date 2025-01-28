Viral Video: French ballerina dances on ship’s bow in Antarctica; social media reacts

Viral video: “I thought it was AI at first…” that was the first thought that crossed most netizens' minds when they came across the video of a ballerina dancing on the top of a ship's bow in the freezing temperatures of Africa.

The video has now gone viral on social media. French dancer and choreographer, Victoria Dauberville, danced on the top of a Ponant cruise ship amid the backdrop of floating blocks of ice, while her husband Matheu Forget filmed his wife from the ship.

The viral video The French ballerina's arms went up in the air, each dance movement full of grace. The freezing temperatures did not seem to bother Victoria Dauberville at all, as she continued with her dance effortlessly.

The French ballerina's video has been covered by several media publications. Additionally netizens seem to have gone gaga over Victoria Dauberville's dancing skills, and her determination to defy the freezing temperatures of Antarctica.

“Magnifique merci,” meaning “Beautiful, thank you” commented one Instagram user.

“ Wow stunning," added another user.

AI video or real? Amid all the comments of admiration, some netizens were still wondering if the video was real, or AI generated. “ Are we sure this is not AI generated?" wrote one user.

Both Victoria Dauberville, and her husband Matheu Forget explained the video was not AI generated, and described how they filmed the whole video.

Victoria Dauberville further added that the temperatures were so freezing that right after successful filming of the dance, she put on warm clothes, and was quicky helped on to the ship.

The French ballerina has earlier performed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and several other iconic locations.