The much-awaited trailer of Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was launched at an event in Hyderabad by filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The trailer on YouTube has gone viral. Within 24 hours, it was viewed more than 1.5 crore times, making it one of the top three trending videos on the platform.

In the movie, Ram Charan takes on dual roles as a father-son duo. The trailer begins with his character as an IAS officer, urging the public not to hoard essentials. As the story unfolds, viewers are treated to multiple avatars of Ram Charan, each leaving fans intrigued.

The central conflict arises when the protagonist challenges a corrupt chief minister, leading to a battle that impacts both his personal and professional life.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who plays Ram Charan’s love interest, captivates audiences with her beauty and charm. Her chemistry with Ram Charan adds a lighter, romantic touch to the otherwise intense storyline.

“You are a chief minister for five years. I’m an IAS for the rest of my life,” says Ram Charan in one scene.

In another scene, he goes playful and says, “I’m unpredictable.”

The trailer showcases high-octane action sequences, including a jaw-dropping moment where Ram Charan, clad in a lungi, dangles from a helicopter with a sword in hand.

Social media reacts “Ram Charan is back,” declared one social media user while another wrote, “It's big blockbuster. Big fan from ram charan sir…”

“Ram Charan IAS+ Student+ Politician+ Police + Lover + Responsible husband + Farmer So many characters by a single man in a single movie..Great Sir!!” came from another.