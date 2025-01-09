A Gaza music teacher creatively uses the sound of Israeli drones to teach children, as seen in a viral video. The post has received widespread acclaim on social media for demonstrating resilience and dedication in challenging times of war with Israel.

A viral video from Gaza is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral clip, the teacher asks his students to observe the sound of drones and look for music as he plays guitar. The teacher asks his pupil to sing to the tones do, se and me as the noise of drones reverberates the air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video clip shared by Instagram account translating_falasteen has amassed over 54 thousand likes and numerous reactions online. The caption to the post states, "A music teacher in Gaza turns the haunting sound of Israeli drones into a lesson, using it to teach children the music scale. In the face of unimaginable adversity, this is how Palestinians continue to teach the world the meaning of life and resilience.

Social media reaction Social media praised this teacher's remarkable show of diligence and perseverance. Lauding the mentor, who is determined and passionate to shape the future of young children caught amid turmoil of war, a user stated, “This is the most incredible resistance I’ve ever seen. The next generation of the world is in your hands." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user empathised with the teacher bent on to mark a mark with his steps and commented, “As a teacher in Greece I truly believe that this teacher should win the prize for best teacher in the world." A third user wrote, “Constantly in awe at the ingenuity, resilience and heart of the people of Gaza. Truly the best of humanity."

A fourth user remarked, “I’m feeling so scared for their lives via listening to those Drone-Sound via Phone - imagine being there…and they still try to have a good time."